Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 2.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $101.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 0.92. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MASI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

