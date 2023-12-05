Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Cut by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.68.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $525,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,209,338.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $525,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,209,338.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,003. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

