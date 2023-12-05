Mizuho Boosts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $22.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.96.

UiPath Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PATH stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,414,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,782,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 7.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 48,280,787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $800,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 32.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,835,000 after acquiring an additional 463,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 37.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $193,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

