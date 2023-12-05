Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,044 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.9% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,899,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $1,074,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 724,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,779,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.94.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $489.51. 166,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $474.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $189.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

