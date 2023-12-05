Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,096 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 90,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.67. The company has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

