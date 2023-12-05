Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.05. The company had a trading volume of 259,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,315. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

