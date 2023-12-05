MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 371.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 2.8 %

MongoDB stock opened at $423.02 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.02 and a 52 week high of $442.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.31, for a total transaction of $785,487.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.31, for a total transaction of $785,487.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total transaction of $6,115,936.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,654 shares of company stock worth $114,882,266 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

