MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in MSCI were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $563.86.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $523.71. The company had a trading volume of 48,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,138. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $507.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $450.00 and a one year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.