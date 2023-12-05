Nano Market Capitalization Achieves $102.24 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $102.24 million and $2.08 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,442.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00170491 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.23 or 0.00570726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.92 or 0.00400355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00047200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00119647 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000731 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.