Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Earns Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NDAQ. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $68.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

