Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.59.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.44. Ambarella has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In related news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $187,600.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $187,600.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $45,508.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,208 shares in the company, valued at $422,172.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $606,992. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 49.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth $1,220,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 34.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,471,000 after buying an additional 104,722 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

