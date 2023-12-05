New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.51.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 16.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy in the first quarter valued at about $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

