Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Performance

Novan has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.06.

Get Novan alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Novan by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.