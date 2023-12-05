Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NYSE:NVO opened at $100.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $62.41 and a 12-month high of $105.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after buying an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $718,995,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after buying an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after buying an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

