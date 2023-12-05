Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 256,196 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,244,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,196 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $322,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.45.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

