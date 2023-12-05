Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 509,527 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,089,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,527 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $315,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.93. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,460 shares of company stock worth $7,543,721. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

