Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,175,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $337,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $90.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

