Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 80,731 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,264,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,731 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $447,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Align Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 550,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,742,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,537,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Align Technology by 219.6% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.60.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $219.60 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

