Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,985,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 184,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $392,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.24.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

FANG opened at $153.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

