Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $306.52 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,528,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167,572 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.93% of Crown worth $306,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Crown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Crown by 10.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Trading Up 0.5 %

CCK opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.00.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

