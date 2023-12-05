Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,235 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Alliant Energy worth $349,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.69.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $57.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

