Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 398,745 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,633,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 398,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of CSX worth $430,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CSX by 181.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CSX by 558.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

