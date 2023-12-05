Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 60,747 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,747 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Analog Devices worth $411,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $183.26 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.