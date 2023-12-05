Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,841 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.12% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $32,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS NULV opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.