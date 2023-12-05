NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Boosted by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,985 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.6% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $205.03. 428,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,911. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $150.90 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.00.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,822 shares of company stock worth $3,587,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

