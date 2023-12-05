Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,282,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.