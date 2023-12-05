Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $567,290.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.92. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.22 and a twelve month high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

