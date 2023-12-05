Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ORI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 209,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $408,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 76.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

