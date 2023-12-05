Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $42.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 70,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Open Text by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.11. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 77.52%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

