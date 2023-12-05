Oppenheimer Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LMND. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMND

Lemonade Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.97.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.52 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 63.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 10.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 35.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 145.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.