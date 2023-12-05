Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.65 on Friday. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.41.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oragenics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.