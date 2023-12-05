Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.65 on Friday. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.41.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
