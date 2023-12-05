Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

Shares of ONVO opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $10.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.87. Organovo has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.40.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 129.61%. Analysts expect that Organovo will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

In other news, Director David Gobel sold 19,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $31,763.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,763.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONVO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organovo by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Organovo by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Stories

