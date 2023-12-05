Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 898 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 68,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.8% in the second quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 260,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 7.1% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 704,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,344,000 after purchasing an additional 46,548 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 786,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 42,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average of $129.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

