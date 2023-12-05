Palisade Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,402 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.67% of Avid Bioservices worth $14,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 9.5% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In related news, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 20,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $190,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,400.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,330 shares of company stock valued at $39,833. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.75 and a beta of 1.57. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $21.05.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDMO. TheStreet downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

