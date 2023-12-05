Palisade Capital Management LP Buys 5,399 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,072,000 after purchasing an additional 97,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,203,000 after buying an additional 132,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,296,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,743,000 after buying an additional 197,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,883,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,274,000 after buying an additional 93,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

