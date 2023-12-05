Palisade Capital Management LP Has $13.45 Million Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $13,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 260,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 50.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, Director Victor Fetter bought 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $103,915.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,915. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE:HMN opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $38.57.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HMN

About Horace Mann Educators

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.