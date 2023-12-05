Palisade Capital Management LP Has $3.16 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC)

Palisade Capital Management LP reduced its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,669 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 112.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Performance

NIMC stock opened at $99.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.81. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.64 and a 52 week high of $107.71.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $1.9375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $7.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.