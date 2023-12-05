Palisade Capital Management LP Makes New $8.42 Million Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Palisade Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 245,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,421,000. Palisade Capital Management LP owned about 0.26% of Northern Oil and Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,462 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,284,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after acquiring an additional 837,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,673,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 554,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,972.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,972.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $306,406.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,494.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,830 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

