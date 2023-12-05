Palisade Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,462,000 after buying an additional 75,808 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,927,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.1% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 56.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 272,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,490,000 after purchasing an additional 98,082 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR stock opened at $189.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.34 and its 200 day moving average is $188.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $212.82.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

