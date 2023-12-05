PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PBF. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NYSE PBF opened at $43.96 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.73.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.61%.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $2,742,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,864.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1,112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,718,000 after acquiring an additional 886,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,569,000 after acquiring an additional 828,787 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

