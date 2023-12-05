Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 61.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,907 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,343 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,407,000 after purchasing an additional 807,700 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 209.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,849,681 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,518 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,232 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,133 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,371,250 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $181,321,000 after purchasing an additional 420,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 570,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $13,999,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,852,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,678,427 shares of company stock valued at $63,984,269. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $32.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.36). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

BTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

