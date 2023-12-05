PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut PennyMac Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.14.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFSI

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $82.92. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.09.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,604 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $987,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,760,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,799,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,616 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $17,242,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,730.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.