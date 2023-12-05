Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,953 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,727 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,753,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,944,182. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $165.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

