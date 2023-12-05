Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.05.6.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.2 %

PM opened at $92.93 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average of $94.18. The firm has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 620.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

