Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.04. 1,083,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,850. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.42. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Argus increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.43.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

