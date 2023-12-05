Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) PT Lowered to $35.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PECO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.51, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

