PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
PHK opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $5.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO High Income Fund
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- SoFi expands ETF business with options-driven income fund
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Kraft Heinz watershed moment moves the needle for investors
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 gym stocks to cash in on dieters’ New Year’s resolutions
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.