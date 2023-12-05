PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

PHK opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $5.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 138.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.