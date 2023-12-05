Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 1,445 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1,829.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.00, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

