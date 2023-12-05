Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 36,977 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,977 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Mirova raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 423,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $138.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.42, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.14.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

