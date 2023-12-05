Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after buying an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,703,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.43.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total value of $503,060.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,112 shares of company stock worth $14,621,334. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TYL stock opened at $412.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.49. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $426.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.30, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

